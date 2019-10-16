Cops rescue kidnapped 12-yr-old girl in 5 hrs

Mumbai: A 12-year-old mentally-challenged girl, who was kidnapped from Sion-Koliwada area on Tuesday night, has been miraculously rescued in five hours, after the incident. The girl was traced in Goregaon, on Wednesday early morning.

The girl and her family reside in Sion-Koliwada area. On Tuesday when the girl was playing with her friends, around 7.45pm, her friends returned to their homes, but the girl was missing. Her parents then went in search of her everywhere, but saw no sign of her, after which, the family rushed to Antop Hill Police station and registered a kidnapping case against an unidentified person.

When police examined the CCTV footage in the neighbourhood where the girl was playing, they saw a girl being taken away by a man. The girl's family identified him as Suraj Dhansingh, 25, their former neighbour.

Antop Hill Police then formed a team and went in search of the girl, but they could not find her. The police then alerted all the police stations and informed them of the kidnapping. Antop Hill Police also circulated the CCTV grab identifying the accused on the police WhatsApp groups.

According to the police, the accused had taken the girl and was passing through Goregaon east, when he saw a police check post, after which left the girl at that spot and fled. Vanrai Police had deployed nakabandi, in an attempt to locate the accused. They took the girl in their custody and informed their counter parts at Antop Hill Police station.

The girl was immediately taken to Sion Hospital for medical check-up and later handed over to her parents.