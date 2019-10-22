Cops, espionage and drama: What more could one ask for?

The last few days in the foreign films section in JioMAMI Star 2019 have been interesting. Among the absolute passable have been Brad Pitt’s, yes THE Brad Pitt, Ad Astra. What it was, poor man, only he can explain. Their mission to the moon, Mars, Neptune and other heavenly bodies is like a walk at Marine Drive. That apart, the whole astronaut-with-daddy-issues was right out of one of Karan Johar’s mindless extravanganzas.

But two movies that stood out, absolutely -- the French film ‘Les Misérables’, co-written and directed by Ladi Ly, is a French drama on the 2005 riots in Paris. It reinforces the feeling, do not trust anyone in a uniform. Life on the streets for this police trio is not easy. Having said that, the excesses of the white French cop leave you agape and you want to taser him. It also tells you how universal the language of gangs and communities is, across the continents. We saw the same pattern in Black Hawk Down. Interestingly, in both instances, it is blacks versus men in uniform.

The conflict between the different ethnic groups, gypsies and the blacks and the French gendarmerie forms the plot. It revolves around one pesky lad and his daring to steal the most unthinkable animal. No, not giving any hints. What follows after is a nail-biting chase, drama and the mistakes made by police which boomerang. The kids are a riot! Fantastic casting, be it the Greaser policeman or the head of their unit, the local mentor or godfather, the gangsters and the gypsy circus man. Gripping drama, scenes and the last 20 minutes are a lesson about a community coming together to teach all the parties concerned a darn good lesson.