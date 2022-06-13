e-Paper Get App

Cops detain 40 BJYM workers for taking out bike rally sans permission

AgenciesUpdated: Monday, June 13, 2022, 09:18 AM IST
Cops detain 40 BJYM workers for taking out bike rally sans permission | Unsplash

At least 40 Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) activists were detained on Sunday by the police for taking out a bike rally in suburban Trombay without permission to mark eight years of the Modi government.

Trombay police station senior inspector Rehana Sheikh said, "We detained 40 BJYM workers, including a woman, under the Mumbai Police Act for unlawful assembly. They were later released."

