Cops detain 40 BJYM workers for taking out bike rally sans permission | Unsplash

At least 40 Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) activists were detained on Sunday by the police for taking out a bike rally in suburban Trombay without permission to mark eight years of the Modi government.

Trombay police station senior inspector Rehana Sheikh said, "We detained 40 BJYM workers, including a woman, under the Mumbai Police Act for unlawful assembly. They were later released."