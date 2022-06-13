Cops detain 40 BJYM workers for taking out bike rally sans permission

At least 40 Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) activists were detained on Sunday by the police for taking out a bike rally in suburban Trombay without permission to mark eight years of the Modi government.
Trombay police station senior inspector Rehana Sheikh said, "We detained 40 BJYM workers, including a woman, under the Mumbai Police Act for unlawful assembly. They were later released."
