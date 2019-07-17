‘Cops’ con senior citizen couple of Rs 4 lakh

Mumbai: Bazarpeth police have arrested a person for conning senior citizen couple of Rs 4 lakh. The duo identified as Akram Qureshi and Adesh Singh have threatened senior citizen couple that if they ask their Rs 4 lakh back, then the both would be arrested on charges of being Kashmiri militants.

Qureshi has been arrested while Singh and their two accomplices who threatened the couple of being fake cops are at large.

Parveen and her husband Zuber lives in Govindwadi, Kalyan. Zuber was in the Gulf countries since the past many years, who returned to India just a few months ago.

The couple have five children, and two of them are currently pursuing engineering. Parveen thought to invest in app-based cab service so they paid Rs 4 lakh to Qureshi and his friend Singh to buy a car and ply as app-based cab service.

They duo, who stays in their neighbourhood, accepted the money. But even after two months passed neither of them bought the car after which Parveen started demanding her money back. One day Qureshi took Zuber to police station where two bogus officer threatened him.

“If you demanded the money back we will term you and your family as Kashmiri terrorists and trap you in a terror case,” threatened the bogus cop.

After which Parveen aproached the Bazarpeth police station and a case was registered against the four. Bazarpeth police have so far arrested Qureshi while Singh and the two bogus cops are at large.