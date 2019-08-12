Cops bust high-profile flesh trade racket in Mira Road

Bhayandar: A team from the Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Thane (rural) police station busted a prostitution racket and arrested a woman from Mira Road on Saturday.

On a tip-off about immoral trafficking of girls, police established contact with the female pimp through a decoy. After striking the deal, the decoy fixed a meeting at a restaurant in Shanti Park, Mira Road.

A police team laid a trap and arrested the middle-aged pimp while she was closing the sex trade deal with the police decoy. Three women, who according to the cops, were forced into prostitution, were also rescued from the clutches of the racketeer.

A case under Section 370 of the IPC and Sections 4, 5 of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) has been lodged against the pimp, who as per sources, used social messaging platforms, including WhatsApp, to communicate with other pimps and her potential clients, as it was convenient for her to send the photos of girls she had to offer.

Meanwhile, the rescued women have been sent to the rehabilitation centre, police said. Further probes were on.

By Suresh Golani