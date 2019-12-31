Cop's brother found hanging from a tree at National Park in Borivli (E)

Mumbai: A 39-year-old man, Yogesh Yadav, brother of a head constable deployed at Kurar police station was found hanging from a tree at Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Borivli (E) on Monday. Police have recovered a suicide note from the spot and have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the matter. The suicide note claims that he took the drastic step as he was unemployed since three years and was in depression.

Police said, Yogesh, a resident of Samta Nagar in Kandivli (E), was an unmarried and unemployed man, who was battling depression for a long time. On Sunday afternoon, around 3 pm, he bought a ticket to enter the premises of SGNP and walked over a substantial distance, till he reached a peak near Chinchwad. However, Yogesh did not come out of the national park on Sunday night.

Early on Monday, a few locals from adivasi tribe were shocked to find a man hanging from a tree. They immediately alerted the forest officials, who alerted the Kasturba Marg Police. They reached the spot and took him down from the tree. He was rushed to the civic-run hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Primary cause of death was stated as asphyxiation.

During the probe, police found a suicide note at the spot. A police officer said, "Yogesh is suspected to have penned down his suicide note before leaving home and then hanged himself from a tree in SGNP. We have registered an ADR in the matter and are investigating further."

Police immediately alerted Yogesh's brother, who is deployed as a head constable at Kurar police station, who came and claimed the body. An official said, a detailed autopsy report will be able to ascertain if there was any foul play involved in the matter.