Cop gets 'A+' for rushing to donate blood to teen

A Mumbai police constable received plaudits on social media for rushing to the assistance of a 14-year-old girl who was about to undergo open heart surgery. She was in need of A+ blood, but because of the prevailing cyclonic conditions on Wednesday, her relatives could not reach on time. At this point, Constable Akash Gaikwad, 27, rushed to the scene and donated blood.

According to police, the teen was scheduled for open heart surgery at Hinduja Hospital on Wednesday and required A+ blood. But the situation was ominous, since Cyclone Nisarga was on its way.

"I received a WhatsApp message about the teen who needed blood. In this pandemic, people are afraid of donating blood. Given Wednesday's cyclonic conditions as well as the lockdown, I wondered how many donors would actually be able to make it there. So I decided to go and donate blood," says Gaikwad, simply.

Gaikwad is attached to the Local Arms unit and on Wednesday, he was posted in the Mazgaon area.

Sensing the urgency of the situation faced by the girl, Gaikwad took permission from his superiors and rushed to do the needful. He is a professional bodybuilder and a regular blood donor.

After a video of Gaikwad donating blood went viral on social media, he received kudos from many, including Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.