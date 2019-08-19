Controversy over CM banner –Devancha raja,Indra,Maharashtra cha raja, Devendra

Ahmednagar: One banner depicting chief minister Devendra Fadnavis as the king of Maharashtra, has given quite a fodder to his critics and opponents. This banner has been put up on Ahmednagar-Aurangabad highway. However, a tweet from one resident to the police and the problem was resolved. People in that village are upset to read it. His critics have slammed this move and said, calling Devendra Fadnavis as the king of the state is lowering the stature of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

"What kind of banner baji is this? There is just one king of this state and that is Chhatrapati Shivaji maharaj. The party needs reign-in its workers, this sort of matter is insulting," said one of the opponent. H Mulay (Jahagirdar) first tweeted with the photo of the baner. "जय शिवराय मित्रानो आमच्या #अहमदनगर मध्ये औरंगाबाद रोड वर देवांचा राजा इंद्र महाराष्ट्र चा राजा देवेंद्र असा मजकूर असलेला बोर्ड आहे तरी @CMOMaharashtra साहेब आणि @BJP4Maharashtra आपल्या कार्यकर्त्यांना आवर घालावा महाराष्ट्राचा राजा एकचछत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज @NagarPolice," wrote Mulay. (Jai Shivaji. In our Ahmednagar-Aurangabad road, this banner saying-- King of gods is Indra, king of people, is Devendra) and he tagged the Chief Minister's office and Ahmednagar police.

A day after tweeting the photo, the Nagar police had removed the banner. Mulay tweeted on Monday, "अखेर तो बॅनर हटवला धन्यवाद @CMOMaharashtra आणि @BJP4Maharashtra बॅनर काढल्याबद्दल भविष्यात कुठल्याही राजकीय पक्षांनी राजा शिवछत्रपतींशी तुलना करू नये ही नम्र विनंती Pic courtesy - @vijayholamMT." (Finally the banner has been removed. Thanking Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party and CMO. In future remember, no political party is above Raja Shiv Chatrapati. A humble plea, people should not compare themselves to him), read the tweet.