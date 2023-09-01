Continued Suspension Of Senior Citizens' Concession By Indian Railways Raises Concerns and Financial Strain

Senior Citizen's Railway Concession Still Suspended Even After Pandemic; Elderly Commuters To Bear Brunt Of Full Ticket Price | Representational Picture

In a concerning development, the Indian Railways continues to suspend the senior citizens' concession, leaving elderly passengers to bear the burden of full ticket prices.

This suspension, initially enforced in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, remains in effect even after pandemic-related restrictions have ceased.

The senior citizen concession policy

The senior citizens' concession was a longstanding policy that benefited men aged 60 and women aged 58 and above. Despite the return to normalcy in many sectors, the railway authorities have yet to reinstate this vital concession.

In response to a Right to Information (RTI) query submitted by Mumbai-based RTI activist Ajay Bose, the Railway Board disclosed some alarming statistics on August 31st. A staggering 15,26,53,426 senior citizens were forced to travel by train and pay the full fare over the past three years.

Financial strain imposed on the elderly due to this suspension

Further data revealed that a significant number of senior citizen passengers refrained from availing any other concessions or vouchers during the years 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2022-23. The figures stood at 1,86,16,972; 5,44,48,061; and 7,95,88,393 respectively, indicating the financial strain this suspension has imposed on elderly travelers.

While the COVID-19 pandemic posed unprecedented challenges, the continued suspension of senior citizens' concessions highlights the need for a reconsideration of policies that directly affect vulnerable segments of the population. Advocates are urging the railway authorities to promptly reinstate this concession to ease the financial burden on senior citizens and ensure equitable access to rail travel.