 'Construction Material Fell Onto An OHE Wire': CR CPRO Swapnil Neela Reveals Reason Behind Mumbai Local Train Services Delay On Main Line
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'Construction Material Fell Onto An OHE Wire': CR CPRO Swapnil Neela Reveals Reason Behind Mumbai Local Train Services Delay On Main Line

Construction material from deck work near Mulund fell onto an OHE wire on Monday, causing a technical fault, Central Railway CPRO Swapnil Neela said. The OHE was shut after a motorman alerted control at 11:53 am, with services restored by 12:17 pm. Neela said action was initiated against the contractor allegedly responsible for the incident.

Sapna DodmaniUpdated: Monday, August 10, 2026, 04:12 PM IST
'Construction Material Fell Onto An OHE Wire': CR CPRO Swapnil Neela Reveals Reason Behind Mumbai Local Train Services Delay On Main Line

Mumbai: Following multiple technical failures reported on Mumbai’s train network during Monday morning’s peak hours, which affected several commuters, Central Railway CPRO Swapnil Neela said that construction material from deck work being carried out near Mulund station had fallen onto the overhead equipment (OHE) wire, leading to a technical fault.

Speaking to reporters, Neela said, “At around 11:53 AM today, some construction material from deck work being carried out near Mulund station fell onto the OHE wire. The motorman of a train passing on the adjacent track immediately informed the control room, following which the OHE was shut down.”

He further stated that services on the affected tracks were fully restored by 12:17 pm, adding that action had also been initiated against the contractor allegedly responsible for the incident.

Sparking reported near Mulund

Additionally, during ongoing Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) work, heavy sparking was reported on the Down Local Line near Mulund station at around 11:53 am by the A19 Down TH Local Track Maintainer. The incident was reportedly linked to the ongoing work in the area.

Technical failures disrupt services

Meanwhile, technical failures at Vasai Road, Dadar and Goregaon during the peak-hour rush disrupted services on key fast and Harbour Line sections, causing inconvenience to commuters travelling to work.

According to initial reports, at Vasai Road, point machines 111/112 on the Down and Up fast lines failed at around 4:46 am, requiring railway staff to manually clamp the points. The failure resulted in the detention of Up fast trains, while railway staff were deployed to attend to the issue.

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Triple Technical Failures Disrupt Mumbai Locals At Vasai Road, Dadar & Goregaon During Peak-Hour...
Triple Technical Failures Disrupt Mumbai Locals At Vasai Road, Dadar & Goregaon During Peak-Hour...

Multiple faults impact network

The series of technical faults has once again highlighted the suburban railway network’s dependence on point machines and signalling infrastructure. A failure at a key junction can hold up trains and trigger cascading disruptions across services well beyond the location of the original fault.

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