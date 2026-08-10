'Construction Material Fell Onto An OHE Wire': CR CPRO Swapnil Neela Reveals Reason Behind Mumbai Local Train Services Delay On Main Line

Mumbai: Following multiple technical failures reported on Mumbai’s train network during Monday morning’s peak hours, which affected several commuters, Central Railway CPRO Swapnil Neela said that construction material from deck work being carried out near Mulund station had fallen onto the overhead equipment (OHE) wire, leading to a technical fault.

Speaking to reporters, Neela said, “At around 11:53 AM today, some construction material from deck work being carried out near Mulund station fell onto the OHE wire. The motorman of a train passing on the adjacent track immediately informed the control room, following which the OHE was shut down.”

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Central Railway CPRO Swapnil Neela says, "At around 11:53 AM today, some construction material from deck work being carried out near Mulund station fell onto the OHE wire. The motorman of a train passing on the adjacent track immediately informed the control… pic.twitter.com/TSaTncgYRp — IANS (@ians_india) August 10, 2026

He further stated that services on the affected tracks were fully restored by 12:17 pm, adding that action had also been initiated against the contractor allegedly responsible for the incident.

Sparking reported near Mulund

Additionally, during ongoing Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) work, heavy sparking was reported on the Down Local Line near Mulund station at around 11:53 am by the A19 Down TH Local Track Maintainer. The incident was reportedly linked to the ongoing work in the area.