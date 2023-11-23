Constable Chitte's Sacrifice On 26/11; Daughters Now The Pillars Of Support For His Wife |

Constable Arun Chitte, who lost his life on 26/11, left behind three grown-up daughters. The eldest is married, the second completes her master's, and the third is in her second year. Chitte served as Senior Inspector Vijay Salaskar's driver for a decade.

Chitte worked as driver for Vijay Salaskar

Chitte worked as a driver for Senior Inspector Vijay Salaskar. In the 26/11 attack, he lost his life minutes after his boss died. At that time, his daughters were 8, 7, and 4 years old. Now aged 24, 23, and 20, the eldest, Komal, married after graduating; the second, Snehal, earned her master's degree in commerce, and the youngest, Khushi, is in her second year of a bachelor's degree. Arun Chitte's wife, Manisha, was 27 when she lost her husband in 1997 after 12 years of marriage.

Wife recollects last conversation with Chitte

She recalls, "On 26/11, he called, informing about the terrorist attack in Mumbai. He said might he not come home and he never returned to home. I saw the News on the Television and attempted to contact him on his mobile but call could not reach to him. Around midnight, he called me and said I was not coming home and take care of our daughters. This was my last communication with my husband. After that immediately bullet hit him, I saw in the video he was keeping his mobile in his pocket after talking to me."

She continued, "After some time, his colleague called, saying he was safe, but Arun couldn't return. The next day, realizing he was no more, his colleague's wife, mother, and other relatives visited our home."

Manisha's life after Chitte's death

With only the pension, Manisha faced initial challenges, but with support from her father and brother, she navigated through. She expressed, "Now, my daughters have grown up. Despite facing obstacles, I pray for their well-being."

Reflecting on their past, she said, "He was very happy when our last daughter was born, that's why he kept her name, Khushi. I hope no one goes through what I did. Almost 16 years have passed, and now I pray for my daughters."

Chitte's eldest daughter, Komal's birthday is on 28th November. Her father had given her Rs.1000 for the special day but they did not observe it that year. The Chitte family resides in Sion. Their native place is Veergaon in Nashik.