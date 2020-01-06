Congress, NCP course correction on caste, regional imbalance

Mumbai: The cabinet expansion and portfolio allocation point to both Congress and NCP attempting a course-correction on the caste front and in maintaining regional balance.

When Congress and NCP ruled for 15 years, the main contention against the government was it was a 'western Maharashtra-dominated' government.

This led to a sense of disappointment in Vidarbha region where demand for separate state was a contentious issue. This helped BJP to win 44 out of 62 seats there in 2014 Assembly election.

This time BJP lost 15 seats and Vidarbha gave one more chance to Congress and NCP. Even in the current dispensation, Western Maharashtra has highest number of 12 ministers in the cabinet - seven cabinet and five ministers of state.

They all have key portfolios like Revenue, Finance, Rural Development and Cooperation. Vidarbha, which earlier used to get two to three berths with less important portfolios, has now got eight berths in cabinet - seven cabinet and one MOS.

This is also aimed at to regain lost ground in Vidarbha. NCP is now eying an opportunity to expand its base in Vidarbha after Sharad Pawar received big response there.

Full-time, first-time HM

For the first time in recent history, a leader from Vidarbha has become the Home minister of the state in a government where Congress and NCP are partners.

During last five years, Devendra Fadnavis, along with the Chief Minister post, held Home portfolio. But Congress and NCP has never given this post to a leader from Vidarbha.

Choice of senior NCP leader from Nagpur, Anil Deshmukh, as Home Minister has surprised everyone. In Fadnavis government, Power, Forest portfolios were with Vidarbha leaders. Thackeray government too have entrusted these portfolios to legislators from Vidarbha.

Caste-balancing act

During Congress-NCP rule, the OBCs, Dalits and Muslims have always cried neglect of their leaders as cabinet always used to be Maratha dominated. This new government is not led by Maratha leader and these communities have got a sizeable representation.

HM Deshmukh belongs to Kunbi caste. This is a dominant caste in OBC and holds key to many seats in Vidarbha. Chhagan Bhujbal, Jitendra Awhad, Sunil Kedar, Vijay Wadettiwar, Sanjay Rathod, Yeshomati Thakur, Bacchu Kadu, Aditi Tatkare are also from OBC.

Dalits have been strong supporters of Congress and NCP. But for the first time, a Dalit leader in Congress has got Power portfolio.