Congress Not Against Adani, Only The Controversial Award Projects To Him: Ramesh Chennithala, Maharashtra AICC In-Charge | @INCMumbai

The Congress was not against Gautam Adani per se, but was only opposed to the controversial award of projects to him, Ramesh Chennithala, who is the AICC in-charge for Maharashtra, clarified on Friday. He is in the city on a two-day visit to interact with party office-bearers and workers as part of the preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Is the congress opposed to Adani?

Replying to a question about Congress CM of Telengana Revanth Reddy inviting Adani to invest in his state, Chennithala told newspersons at the city Congress office that his party welcomed investments from all. When asked about Mumbai Congress' vehement objection to Adani's Dharavi redevelopment project, the Congress leader said if any project is not in the interest of the people the Congress will oppose it. He pointed out that when Ashok Gehlot was the CM of Rajasthan, he had welcomed investments from the Adani Group.

My speech in Hindi at the Extended Executive Committee Meeting of Maharashtra PCC. pic.twitter.com/iUTseVhKTV — Ramesh Chennithala (@chennithala) January 12, 2024

Why did the Congress decline invitation to Ayodhya Ram Mandir?

Asked why the Congress had declined the invitation to attend the temple ceremony at Ayodhya on January 22, Chennithala said because it was a political event organised by the BJP and the RSS. "We all go to temples and worship Lord Ram. There is nothing wrong in that," he added. He pointed out that the Shankaracharyas too had boycotted the event at Ayodhya because it was heavily politicised.

When his attention was drawn to Karnataka deputy CM D.K. Shivkumar's decision to hold poojas on January 22 at all temples under government control, Chennithala cryptically said "There is no ban on Ram worship."

MVA about the issue of seat sharing for LS elections

The Congress leader denied that there were differences between MVA partners on the issue of seat sharing for the LS elections. "We are working with a good understanding of each others' viewpoints. Already one round of discussions has been held. We are confident of amicable sharing of seats," he added.

Asked how the Congress joined hands with the Shiv Sena (UBT) which regarded Veer Savarkar as a national hero, Chennithala said in Kerala the party had a tie-up with the Muslim League. But that did not make it less secular. "Our focus is on a common minimum programme around which the entire campaign revolves," he explained.