Congress-NCP-Sena MLAs take pledge, say 'will not get lured by BJP'

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar that the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena have the majority and will form the government in Maharashtra. He was addressing the MLAs of all the three parties who were assembled at the Hotel Grand Hyatt in a show of strength.

"We will work in the interest of people and we have the majority and we will form the government," said Sharad Pawar.

He continued, "There will not be any problem in proving our majority. The one who is suspended from the party cannot give any orders. On the day of the floor test, I will bring more than 162 MLAs. This is not Goa, this is Maharashtra." Earlier in the day, NCP legislative party leader Jayant Patil along with Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan and others visited Raj Bhawan and gave a letter showing the strength of 162 MLAs to the officials at Raj Bhavan.

After which Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut invited Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to "come and watch" the show of strength of the three parties.

The Supreme Court earlier today reserved the order on a joint petition filed by Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP against the decision of Koshyari to invite BJP to form government in the state.