Congress-NCP alliance release manifesto for Maharashtra Assembly polls

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Assembly polls is scheduled to be held on October 21. With a few days for the polls to get underway, the Congress-NCP alliance has finally come out with its manifesto. In a press conference that was held at Yashwantrao Chavan Hall, Mumbai the manifesto was released in the presence of senior party leaders.

Leaders in attendance were Congress State President Balasaheb Thorat, and NCP leaders such as Nawab Malik, Naseem Khan, Jayant Patil, Sachin Sawant, Supriya Sule, Eknath Gaikwad and Vandana Chauhan.

Waiver of farmer’s loans; free education from KG to PG in government-aided schools and colleges; health insurance for every state citizen; minimum wage of Rs 21,000; abolishing tax on homes up to 500 sq.ft; monthly allowance of Rs 5,000 to the unemployed youth and zero-rate loans for higher education are among the major promises made in the manifesto.

Tweeting about the same on its Twitter handle, the Maharashtra Congress claimed that once this manifesto is implemented, they are sure that these steps will bring Maharashtra back on to the path of progress.