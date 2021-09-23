Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat, Nana Patole urge Devendra Fadnavis for an unopposed Rajya Sabha bypoll

Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat, Nana Patole met the leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday. This comes a day after Congress candidate Rajni Patil filed her nominations for next month's Rajya Sabha by-election.

Balasaheb Thorat, Nana Patole urged Devendra Fadnavis for an unopposed Rajya Sabha bypoll, which is necessitated due to the death of sitting MP Rajeev Satav.

Congress leader Rajni Patil and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sanjay Upadhyay filed their nominations for the upcoming Rajya Sabha bypoll in Maharashtra at the Maharashtra assembly on Wednesday.

The seat fell vacant after the demise of Congress MP Rajiv Satav earlier this year. Satav, a Congress leader who hailed from Maharashtra's Hingoli district, died in May this year due to post-COVID-19 complications. His term was to end on April 2, 2026.

Patil (62) is currently the Congress' in-charge of party affairs in Jammu and Kashmir. Senior leaders of the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena accompanied her when she filed her nomination. These three parties share power in Maharashtra.

Upadhyay (48), who has roots in Uttar Pradesh but has been in Mumbai for many years is selected by the BJP to contest against Patil. He is the general secretary of the Mumbai unit of the BJP.

Voting for the Rajya Sabha seat will be held on October 4 and counting of votes will take place on the same day.

The last date for filing the nomination papers for the bypoll was September 22. The scrutiny of papers will take place on September 23 and the last date for withdrawal of papers is September 27.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 03:15 PM IST