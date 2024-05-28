Congress Leader Nana Patole Alleges Political Interference In Pune Porsche Accident, Demands CBI Inquiry

Congress State President Nana Patole | ANI Photo

Mumbai: Congress State President Nana Patole alleged political interference in the Pune Porsche car accident case and demanded CBI inquiry. Patole alleged state government and administration is trying to suppress the Pune Porsche rash driving case.

"There are incidents of mowing down people under the speedy car are increasing in Maharashtra. Such incidents have happened in Pune, Jalgaon, Nagpur but state mechanism is trying to get speedy bail to accused which is annoying. it seems, political interference is happening to save the accused in Pune rash driving case," alleged Patole.

According to Patole, a rich man son mowed down the two youths under his car. before that he had consume alcohol. A son of one MLA was also accompanied him. People should know whose son was accompanied accused.

Devendra Fadanvis used his legal skill to save the accused. illegal drugs selling business is running in Pune. Illegal pubs are also constructed in Pune and Nagpur. after the Porsche incident around 36 illegal pubs were demolished.

Patole alleged, BJP has destroyed young generations by bringing drugs from the Gujarat. Moreover, Patole alleged Dr Taware of Sasoon hospital changed the blood samples. All the facilities were provided to Drug mafia Lalit patil who later escaped from the hospital.

One MLA and Minister had recommended to make Dr Taware as superintendent in Sasoon hospital. People should also know who were those minister and MLA. Interreference of ruling party has increased in every sector and accused are moving free.

Tehsildar was attacked by someone at Indapur taluka of Pune, without political support such attacks can not be done. BJP is defaming Maharashtra which walks on the path laid by Shivaji Maharaj, Shahu, Phule and Ambedkar. alleged Patole.

Patole said CM Shinde should clarify role of Home Minister Devendra Fadanvis in Pune Porsche rash driving incident and should sought resignation from Fadanvis.

BJP has planned to include Manusmriti in the curriculum in school education. Congress will not let it happen. There is no place for women in Manusmriti. BJP is trying to bring Manusmiriti and removing constitution but it will not succeed.