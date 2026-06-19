Commuters Face Travel Disruptions As Public Transport Day In BKC Coincides With BEST Bus Strike

Mumbai: Friday (June 19) marked the second day of 'Public Transport Day', an initiative launched by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) in association with WRI India at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

The initiative aims to encourage individuals, employees, and organisations across BKC to use public or shared transport every Friday as part of efforts to promote sustainable mobility and reduce traffic congestion.

BEST strike disrupts commute

However, several office-goers and daily commuters faced travel disruptions on Friday after employees of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) began an indefinite strike. The strike commenced after discussions between employee unions and the administration failed to resolve their demands.

Pulikit, a daily commuter to BKC, shared his experience while speaking to Free Press Journal about the situation.

"I live in South Mumbai. I travelled from Cuffe Parade to BKC by Metro, but due to the unexpected strike by BEST drivers, I had to walk to my office in this scorching heat," he said.

When asked whether his colleagues and friends had faced similar difficulties, he said many of them had encountered similar issues. However, some were able to reach their workplaces using city bus transport services, which are still accessible.

Employee unions press demands

The protest is being led by the BEST Sanyukt Kamgar Kruti Samiti, an action committee representing 12 employee unions. The strike is expected to impact bus services used by nearly 23 lakh passengers.

The committee's primary demand is the merger of BEST's budget with that of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Other demands include permanent employment for contractual drivers, better salaries and employee benefits, settlement of pending legal dues of retired employees, and implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations for the period between 2016 and 2026.

Metro stations witness rush

Meanwhile, long queues were witnessed at Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3's CSMT station as many commuters who would otherwise travel by bus opted for the Metro, resulting in heavy crowding during peak hours.

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