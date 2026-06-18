Mumbai Commuter Alert: BEST Strike Threat Looms Over Public Transport Day Despite Industrial Court Stay

BEST unions have vowed to proceed with a strike despite a court stay, raising concerns over public transport services in Mumbai | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 18: Mumbai's public transport network faces uncertainty on Friday as BEST employee unions have decided to go ahead with their strike from midnight, coinciding with the city's weekly "Public Transport Service Day" campaign aimed at encouraging commuters to shift from private vehicles to buses and metro services.

The move comes despite an Industrial Court order temporarily restraining employees from proceeding with the strike, setting the stage for a showdown between the BEST administration and unions.

The Industrial Court on Thursday evening passed an ad-interim order in favour of BEST in Complaint (ULP) No. 190/2026, temporarily barring employees of the undertaking and wet-lease operators represented by unions under the BEST Kamgar Sanyukt Kruti Samiti from going on strike from midnight.

However, union leaders maintained that the agitation would continue. Union leader Uday said transport and electricity supply employees, including workers engaged through wet-lease operators, would participate in the strike beginning at 12 midnight.

Unions press key demands

The Joint Workers' Action Committee has raised several demands, including the merger of BEST's budget with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) budget, immediate payment of statutory dues to retired employees, implementation of wage settlements based on the 7th Pay Commission, staff recruitment, promotions for senior employees and an end to the wet-lease bus system.

The unions have also sought the procurement of 5,000 BEST-owned buses and safeguards against the sale or long-term leasing of BEST assets.

Public transport campaign coincides with strike

Ironically, the strike call comes on the same day that BEST and several government agencies are promoting the use of public transport under the second weekly "Public Transport Service Day" initiative at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

To support the campaign, BEST has arranged 12 additional buses on Routes 310, A-52 and A-3, while 104 Chalo Premium buses will also operate in the area. BEST currently runs 125 buses on 16 routes in BKC, carrying around 17,600 passengers daily.

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Commuters await clarity

With both sides sticking to their positions, commuters will be watching closely to see whether the court order prevents disruption to bus services on a day dedicated to promoting public transport.

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