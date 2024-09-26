Coldplay Mumbai Concert 2025: Economic Offenses Wing Probes Ticket Scam Allegations Against BookMyShow

Mumbai: The Economic Offenses Wing has started an investigation and recorded the statement of complainant Amit Vyas, who has accused BookMyShow of conspiring to illegally black market Coldplay concert tickets. He is seeking the registration of a First Information Report (FIR), alleging that the company acted with premeditated intent to cheat and defraud him, as well as the general public and fans.

About The Allegations

The allegations are related to ticket sales for the Coldplay concert, scheduled for January 18, 19, and 21, 2025, at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The officials of EOW said that, “Complainant version being recorded and we have begun the process in this matter”

There are fans who reach out to the Free Press Journal informing them that Brokers are directly calling people for tickets, asking Rs 1 lakh for a Rs 3,000 ticket.

A Fan Shares Her Experience

Astha Das, a fan, shared her experience, saying, "I was really excited to attend the concert. On that day, I opened the app around 11:50 a.m. and waited for the booking to start at 12 p.m. It only took about 10 seconds for me to begin the process, but I was shocked to find myself in a queue with 10 lakh people, which seemed impossible and very suspicious. Later, an unknown person offered to sell me a Rs 2,500 ticket for Rs 10,000. When I asked how they got the ticket, they claimed to have close contacts with the BookMyShow team.”

One of the Fans revealed that, one of the influencers contacted her on social media stating that, “standing ground closest to the stage and the price: 50k each (negotiable), I'm helping a friend so let me know your price,” The influencer also gave disclaimer stating that, “I'm not the one selling it, my friend is and I really wish I could help you for getting the prices at a very low price but I really can't.”

The Indian fans of Coldplay Band said, “I think watching Coldplay live was a dream and will forever be a dream now and it breaks not just mine but many people like me. Maybe we all wanted to be fixed but it really broke up with the sad reality.”