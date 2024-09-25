 Did You Miss The Coldplay Tickets For Mumbai? Might Want To Head To Abu Dhabi To Catch Them Live
As per reports, a total of 1.5 lakh tickets were up for sale, with close to 20 million grappling with the BookMyShow website to grab their seats or spots.

G R MukeshUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 05:19 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram/@coldplay

Coldplay is one of the biggest names in the popular music scene. The band's decision to perform in India at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai was received with a wave of euphoria. The tickets for the event, slated to happen on January 18, 19 and 21, went up for sale on September 22.

A Window To See Coldplay

As per reports, a total of 1.5 lakh tickets were up for sale, with close to 20 million grappling with the BookMyShow website to grab their seats or spots.

Many returned from the screens, empty-handed. Now for those who really wish to see the band and could not get their hands to the tickets, there is another window that is open.

Abu Dhabi Gig

The band is slated to perform across the Arabian Sea in UAE's Abu Dhabi on January 11, a week before the British group's gig in Mumbai (Navi Mumbai).

The pre-sale for the gig in Abu Dhabi is on September 25. The actual sale is on September 27.

This window of opportunity is only viable if one has registered on the band's website to access the pre-sale on Monday, September 23.

Being able to catch Coldplay live in Abu Dhabi involves 4 major elements. They are the tickets, the visa, the flight fares, and the accommodation.

Concert Tickets

Starting with tickets, the lowest priced ticket is estimated to cost around Rs 4,440 in Indian currency. One has to procure these tickets in order to watch the band live.

Visa

Then we come to the other crucial aspects of the window: an interim visa to the UAE would cost the aspiring concertgoer around Rs 820 (Rs 2,440 (Express Visa Fees) for a 48-hour visa. Meanwhile, it would cost them around Rs 2,850 (Rs 4,470 (Express Visa Fees) for a 96-hour visa.

Flight Fares

Then we come to the air fare; as per information from the travel and booking website MakeMyTrip, one could incur a ballpark of Rs 17,000.

Accommodation

Then we come to the element of accommodation; an average Abu Dhabi accommodation is estimated to cost around Rs 4,000 per night.

Cumulatively, one could incur a cumulative expenditure in the range of Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000.

