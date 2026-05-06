Colaba Police Book 2 For Impersonation In IBPS Recruitment To Secure New India Assurance Administrative Officer Job | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Colaba police have booked two individuals for allegedly someone else appeared in interview to New India Assurance Company Limited to secure the post of administrative officer. The accused, Chandan Kumar, worked with the company for one year and nine months and drew a salary of Rs. 20.16 lakh during this period.

According to the FIR, the office of New India Assurance Company Limited is located in Colaba. On July 27, 2023, the company published an advertisement for the post of administrative officer. The company had outsourced the recruitment process to Institute of the IBPS for selecting candidates. IBPS conducted the selection process in three phases. In the final phase, a panel from New India Assurance Company was also involved in the interview process. After completing the process, IBPS selected 450 candidates and sent the list to the company’s Mumbai office.

The accused, Chandan Kumar from Patna, was one of the selected candidates on the list. He joined the company as an administrative officer on April 1, 2024. Meanwhile, on October 6, 2025, the company received an email from balramkuma2067@gmail.com alleging that three candidates, including Chandan Kumar and two others from Bhopal and Delhi, had secured their jobs through fraudulent means. The email claimed that during the selection process, impersonators had appeared for the examination and interviews on behalf of the candidates. The company took the complaint seriously and initiated an inquiry.

Subsequently, Chandan Kumar went on leave. The company contacted him and asked him to present himself at the office for biometric verification. Initially, he gave reasons for not appearing, but in November 2025, he reported to the office. The company found that his biometric data did not match the biometric records collected during the selection process. Consequently, the company terminated his services on January 6, 2026.

In the FIR, the company stated that Chandan Kumar had worked from March 4, 2024, to January 5, 2026, and had drawn a salary of Rs. 20.16 lakh. Based on the complaint, the police registered a cheating case on May 5.