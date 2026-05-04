Mumbai Cyber Fraud: Senior Citizen Duped Of ₹1.04 Crore In ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam; Case Registered

A senior citizen was duped of over ₹1 crore after fraudsters posed as Mumbai Police in a digital arrest scam | Representational Image

Mumbai, May 4: A 73-year-old senior citizen had fallen prey to scammers in a digital arrest fraud wherein scammers posed as Mumbai police officers and told the complainant that his name had cropped up in a money laundering case and had induced the complainant to transfer money into different beneficiary bank accounts.

Victim threatened with fake charges

According to the police, the complainant is a resident of Nagpur. On March 24, the victim received a phone call from a person claiming to be from Colaba police station.

The caller told the victim that his name had cropped up in a money laundering case and it had been learnt that he had provided confidential information to terrorists.

The scammer also told the victim that a bank account had been opened in his name and the same had been used for illegal activities. Despite the victim informing that he had nothing to do with any illegal activity, the scammers kept threatening him.

Digital arrest and financial fraud

The scammers then placed the victim under a digital arrest and shared bogus Supreme Court documents. They then induced the victim to share his bank account and investment details and made him transfer Rs 1.04 crore into different beneficiary bank accounts in multiple online transactions. The scammers promised to return the money to the victim after the completion of the verification of his bank transactions.

Case registered by police

Later, when the victim informed his friend about the incident, he learnt that he had been duped. He then approached the police and got an offence registered in the matter.

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A case has been registered by the police under sections 61 (criminal conspiracy), 318 (cheating), 319 (cheating by personation), 336 (forgery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act in the matter.

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