Kharghar Retired Couple Cheated Of ₹35.55 Lakh In 15-Day 'Digital Arrest' Scam By Cyber Gang

A retired couple from Kharghar was cheated of Rs 35.55 lakh by a cyber gang that trapped them in a 'digital arrest' scam by threatening them with allegations of money laundering and links to terrorist activities. | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A retired couple from Kharghar was cheated of Rs 35.55 lakh by a cyber gang that trapped them in a 'digital arrest' scam by threatening them with allegations of money laundering and links to terrorist activities.

Complaint Filed

The fraud, which lasted for nearly 15 days, came to light after the couple approached the cyber police. Kharghar Police have registered a case against unidentified accused and launched a search operation.

According to police, the retired couple residing in Sector 3, Kharghar, was first contacted on March 25 by a man identifying himself as 'IT Vishal.' He claimed to be an official from the Data Protection Board of India and told the woman that a mobile number issued in her name was linked to a case registered at Colaba Police Station. He further alleged her involvement in terror funding and claimed connections with PFI mastermind Abdul Salam, creating panic.

Video Call Arres

When the woman expressed her inability to visit Colaba Police Station, another accused dressed in a police uniform, initiated a WhatsApp video call and placed her under so-called 'digital arrest.' Seeing the caller in uniform, the woman trusted him. The couple was then forced to send 'we are safe' messages every three hours and was threatened with serious consequences if they disclosed the matter to anyone.

To gain their trust, the cyber gang sent fake documents on WhatsApp, including complaints bearing the Mumbai Police logo, forged letters of the Supreme Court, and fabricated documents of the CBI and ED. They even shared a fake Canara Bank debit card in the woman’s name.

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Fake Documents

The accused then convinced the couple that their bank funds needed to be verified by the RBI and FIU and would be returned after inspection. Under this pretext, the couple was coerced into transferring money to multiple bank accounts. Between March 26 and April 10, they carried out six transactions via Google Pay and RTGS, transferring a total of Rs 35.55 lakh.

On April 15, when the couple stopped sending the 'safe' message and received no response, they grew suspicious. They subsequently contacted the 1930 cyber helpline and later approached the Navi Mumbai Cyber Police Station.

A case has been registered at Kharghar Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Sections 318(4), 319(2), 336(2)(3), 3(5), along with Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act. Police have reiterated that no law enforcement agency conducts arrests via video calls or asks for bank details, urging citizens to remain alert and report such incidents immediately.

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