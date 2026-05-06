BMC Employee Booked For 1997 Job Fraud Using Forged Documents; 29-Year Service Under Scanner, FIR Filed | AI

Mumbai: The Azad Maidan police have booked Vinay Jadhav for allegedly submitting forged documents to obtain a job in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) under the compassionate policy (preferential treatment) in 1997. He worked with the BMC for 29 years, and his employment came under scrutiny in January 2026.



As per the FIR, Jadhav's father, Madhukar Jadhav, died in June 1986; Jadhav’s elder brother, Harshraj Jadhav, had already secured a clerk’s job in the BMC under the compassionate policy in December 1986. As per the rules, only one eligible family member can be appointed on compassionate grounds after the death of a parent.





However, in August 1995, Vinay Jadhav allegedly submitted an application to the BMC under the same policy. Police said he submitted forged documents and, in October 1997, fraudulently obtained a job in the civic body.



According to the FIR, Jadhav worked in the BMC’s Licence Department (C Division) as a licence inspector and allegedly cheated the civic body for 29 years.





The matter came to light when Rajeshree Patil, 57, an administrative officer in the BMC’s Licensing Department, initiated an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the hiring, promotion and transfer of employees. The inquiry revealed that officials at the time had failed to properly scrutinise the documents, allowing Jadhav to take undue advantage.



The BMC administration stated in the FIR that Jadhav drew a salary and other benefits over the years, causing financial losses amounting to lakhs of rupees to the civic body. Following the complaint filed by Patil, the Azad Maidan police registered an FIR against Jadhav on April 28 under Sections 318(4) (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.