CM Uddhav Thackeray's dinner diplomacy has Opposition in mind

Nagpur: CM Uddhav Thackeray, in a bid to keep the opposition in good humour, launched a dinner diplomacy here on Wednesday. He hosted dinner for opposition and ruling members to maintain cordial relations on the floor of House.
After boycotting the customary tea meeting convened by Thackeray on Sunday, opposition attended dinner and exchanged pleasantries.
Wednesday's dinner was important especially when Thackeray and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis have been targeting each other since the MVA government came to power.
Thackeray invoked the tea-seller background of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attack the opposition BJP which boycotted the customary tea party hosted by the state government. Further, Thackeray said it was beyond his understanding why the BJP opposed the tea party.
Fadnavis claimed Winter Session as farce as the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has not completed the allocation of portfolios to ministers. He also cornered government for delays in providing aid to farmers hit by unseasonal rains and crop loan waiver.
However, Thackeray countered Fadnavis saying they should not worry about it as the government will fulfill its all promises.
On controversy over Rahul Gandhi remark that he is not Savarkar, Fadnavis said the Sena had “lost its spine” as it continued to ally with the Congress.