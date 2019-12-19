CM Uddhav Thackeray's dinner diplomacy has Opposition in mind

Nagpur: CM Uddhav Thackeray, in a bid to keep the opposition in good humour, launched a dinner diplomacy here on Wednesday. He hosted dinner for opposition and ruling members to maintain cordial relations on the floor of House.

After boycotting the customary tea meeting convened by Thackeray on Sunday, opposition attended dinner and exchanged pleasantries.

Wednesday's dinner was important especially when Thackeray and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis have been targeting each other since the MVA government came to power.