Jamia Millia crackdown like Jallianwala massacre: CM Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray said in a country or a state where the youth are angry, there cannot be peace. "The youth are our strength. India will soon be the country with the highest number of youth by 2022. Youth power is a bomb and I request the government not to ignite it," he warned.

On Sunday, the Delhi-based university had virtually turned into a battlefield after police entered the campus and also used force, following protests against the new law.

Thackeray said atmosphere of fear was being created in the minds of the youth of the country. “I feel no country can remain stable where youth are disturbed. I ask the Centre not to destabilize the youth of this country,” he said.

To a question on whether there have been any protests in Maharashtra against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens, Thackeray said the state is peaceful so far.

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said equating Jamia University incident with Jallianwala Bagh massacre by Thackeray was a big insult to the martyrs who have sacrificed their life for our nation.

“Entire Nation & Maharashtra wants to know if Uddhav ji agrees with these slogans?’’ he said.