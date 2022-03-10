CM Uddhav Thackeray writes to Chief Justice on setting up Kolhapur bench

Mumbai: Minister of State for Home, and guardian minister of Kolhapur, Satej Patil on Wednesday said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has written to the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court over the demand of a High Court bench in Kolhapur.

He added that the letter has been sent as a response to the recent all- party meeting from six districts over the demand.

On Tuesday, the CM had held a meeting on the longstanding demand of the legal fraternity and political representatives from western Maharashtra and Konkan on setting up a circuit bench of the High Court in Kolhapur. Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, Chairman of Legislative Council, had led a delegation of elected representatives.

The CM had assured that the necessary steps would be taken. The meeting with the CM follows an all-party meeting organised by the Kolhapur Bench Action Committee last week in Mumbai.

The meeting was attended by Nimbalkar, state water resources minister Jayant Patil, Prithivraj Chavan, Satej Patil, higher and technical education minister Uday Samant, among several others, who supported the demand.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 08:24 AM IST