Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray gets permission to participate in state council and assembly proceedings by sitting in his chair

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has sought permission from the state council Chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar to allow him to participate and reply during the proceedings by sitting in his chair as he is recovering from the major spine surgery. Thackeray, who attended the joint session of both the houses on March 3 in the Central Hall of the Vidhan Bhavan, has yet to attend the proceedings of the state assembly and council to avoid stress as he is still undergoing treatment after his surgery.

On CM’s behalf, the letter was sent by deputy secretary Nagnath Thite from the CMO on March 7 requesting the Chairman to grant the permission. Similar letter was sent by the Legislative Affairs Minister Anil Parab on March 7 to the Chairman.

Nimbalkar told the Free Press Journal, ‘’ I have accepted CM’s request.’’

This will pave the way for the CM to intervene during question hour or any other debate by sitting in his chair. He can do so in both the state council and the assembly. CM is expected to be present in the state assembly during the presentation of annual budget for 2022-23 on Friday by the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

In the past, the chair had granted similar permission to the former finance minister Jayant Patil to present the annual budget and participate in discussion by sitting in his wheelchair as he was recovering from a major road accident.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 08:44 PM IST