CM to inaugurate newly built flyover connecting Bandra to Worli Sealink today

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday will inaugurate the newly built flyover connecting Bandra to Worli Sealink. The said flyover will be open for traffic movement providing major relief to commuters from the existing bottleneck at Kalanagar junction. Travelers can take the flyover, which will give direct connectivity to the said route.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority(MMRDA) to ease out traffic problem and bottleneck issue at Kalanagar junction has undertaken the construction work for three flyovers. The work of all flyovers started in 2017 of which one of the flyovers work has been completed and it is set to be open for vehicular movement from Sunday afternoon onwards.

The newly built flyover is about 640 metres long and 7.5-metre wide. Apart from inaugurating the said flyover, CM will also open up the newly refurbished cycle-track at the BKC and new footpath for public use. Also, CM will conduct the groundbreaking ceremony to undertake the proposed Sewri -Worli connector, which will be useful for traffic movement once the Mumbai TransHarbour Sealink is ready.