CM Thackeray reiterates he is the boss, clears DCP transfers after three changes

Mumbai: After dissent, it is time for truce. After last week's flip-flop, a fresh order was issued on Friday on the transfer of nine DCPs.

With that, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP has relented, reaffirming the chief minister's prerogative in such matters, especially when these impinge upon IPS officers. Uddhav Thackeray also drove home the point that he is the boss and his authority cannot be undermined, even though it is an alliance government.

The transfer of deputy commissioners of police last week had exposed the fissures in the MVA with CM Thackeray staying the transfers ordered by the Police Commissioner with the tacit approval of the State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Friday's transfer order was issued after Deshmukh met Thackeray on Thursday evening. Thackeray was annoyed as Deshmukh and Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had bypassed him while issuing the order last week. Thackeray stayed the order last Sunday which was followed by his meeting with Pawar and Deshmukh last Monday.

At Thursday's meeting, Thackeray suggested three changes in the previous order and gave his nod to the revised order which was released by the joint commissioner Naval Bajaj.

Further, Thackeray has agreed to discuss with Deshmukh and the Director General of Police long pending promotions of IPS officers, including those of the additional director general of police and the director general of police.

Incidentally, the fresh transfer order coincided with a meeting between Thackeray and Pawar. It was the third meeting since last Friday. Sources told FPJ, ''Thackeray and Pawar discussed the need to further enhance the coordination between the Shiv Sena and the NCP and also with the Congress in the decision making process. Pawar emphasised the need for the government to focus on Thane, Pune, Solapur, Jalgaon and other districts, where coronavirus cases are rapidly increasing. Pawar suggested that Mumbai model can be replicated with improvement in coordination among multiple agencies.''

Further, the duo discussed the fate of cooperative banks, especially since they have been brought under the Reserve Bank of India's domain.

As per the transfer order which was issued on Friday, there are some changes -- DCP zone 7, Paramjit Dahiya, who was transferred to Zone 1, as per the July 2 order, is now taking charge of zone 3; the post was vacant after DCP zone 3 Abhinash Kumar was transferred on deputation to the Centre. DCP zone 1, Sangramsingh Nishandar, who was transferred as DCP operation, has retained his post.

DCP Mohan Dahikar, who was transferred to the Mumbai crime branch from Zone 11, has been transferred to Local Arms (LA) unit. DCP Nandakumar Thakur, who was earlier transferred to Head Quarters from LA, now stands transferred to the crime branch as DCP Detection, in the place of DCP Shahaji Umap. The transfer of the remaining officers is unchanged.