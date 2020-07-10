Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Imposters posing as NMMC officials target housing societies over entry of house helps

A residential complex based in Belapur, Navi Mumbai has recently filed a complaint with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) regarding the alleged harassment by imposters posing as NMMC officials over the entry of house helps in the society, reported ToI. The issue of house helps has been a matter of concern ever since the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown happened.

As per the report, two days ago two people who claimed to be NMMC flying squads officials visited a Belapur based Lakhani Suncoast Society. A society member told ToI that they shouted at the security guards and asked them why did they allow the house helps to enter the society during a lockdown and threatened to penalise the society.

When society members called up the NMMC commissioner, AB Misal, he denied about appointing any flying squad to check on the entry of maids inside societies.

Earlier on June 27, the Maharashtra government released a circular directing all the housing societies that they cannot stop maids or house helps from entering the society premises.

The government had also decided to serve show-cause notices to several housing societies barring domestic help and caregivers.

As per the official update by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, the coronavirus tally of Navi Mumbai reached to 8,518 as 239 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits NMMC on Wednesday.