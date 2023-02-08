CM Shinde presents 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award to Padma Shri Appasaheb Dharmadhikari

Appasaheb Dharmadhikari being honoured after receiving with Padma Shri in 2017 | File

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde presented this year's 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award to senior illustrator Appasaheb Dharmadhikari on Wednesday in recognition of his work in spirituality, social awareness, social work, and elimination of superstitions.

Appasaheb has played a significant role in organising several tree plantings, blood donation drives, free medical clinics, job fairs, cleanliness campaigns, superstition eradication, de-addiction centres, etc. across Maharashtra, following in the footsteps of his father Dr Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari.

He was conferred the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, in recognition of his extensive contributions, in the year 2017.

