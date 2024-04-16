Video: CM Shinde Meets Salman Khan At His Bandra Residence Hours After Arrest Of 2 Men Who Fired Shots At Galaxy Apartment

X

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Tuesday at Galaxy Apartment hours after two men who fired shots at the actor’s Bandra residence in Mumbai were arrested from Mata No Madh village in Gujarat's Kutch.

Soon after meeting Salman Khan, Shinde, while speaking to the media outside Galaxy Apartment in Bandra said that he has assured the actor that the government is with him. He said that he has directed the police commissioner to provide full security to Salman Khan and his family.

"I met with Salman Khan and assured him the government is with him. I also directed the police team to take immediate action on this and in that path two of the accused have been arrested... This is Maharashtra, no gang is left here... We will uproot all the gangs and goons...Here hooliganism will not be allowed to continue... The accused arrested are being interrogated... Strict actions will be taken. I have also directed the Police Commissioner to provide security for Salman Khan and his family... It is our duty to take care of our people... I don't want to comment on what happened in the past government, but we will uproot all the gangs and goons who will try to harm any person of the state...," said Shinde.

A court in Mumbai has remanded the duo identified as Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) to police custody till April 25.

A police official said the two accused had carried out a recce around the actor's house in Bandra area thrice before the firing incident.

At around 5 am on Sunday, two motorcycle-borne persons had opened fire outside 58-year-old Khan's house at the Galaxy Apartment in Bandra area of Mumbai and fled the spot.

During the probe into the incident, a Facebook post claiming responsibility for the firing had surfaced. The post was uploaded allegedly by Anmol Bishnoi, younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, according to the police.

"So far, Anmol Bishnoi's role is primarily visible in the crime and we are investigating it," said police during a press conference.

A preliminary probe suggested that both Sagar and Vicky were hired by the gang of Lawrence Bishnoi to open fire at Khan's house, Deputy Inspector General of Kutch-West, Mahendra Bagadiya, said earlier in the day.

While Sagar fired at Khan's house, Vicky was in touch with the gang members, Bagadiya said, adding that the two men have admitted to the crime.