CM Shinde Inaugurates Amrit Kalash Yatra Train in Mumbai

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde inaugurated the Amrit Kalash Yatra Train as part of the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign at Mumbai Central railway terminus on Friday. The event was attended by Niraj Verma, Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Central Division, Vikas Kharge, Principal Secretary to the CM of Maharashtra, and other senior officers from Railways and the State Government.

In support of the participants of the Amrit Kalash Yatra Train, Western Railway organised a special train service connecting Mumbai Central with Hazrat Nizamuddin and Sabarmati to Gurgaon. Chief Minister Shinde interacted with the participants before the train's departure, offering his best wishes for their journey. He also addressed the gathering during the ceremony and officially flagged off the train, joined by other dignitaries.

The Mumbai Central - Hazrat Nizamuddin Superfast Special departed from Mumbai Central at 19:25 hrs on October 27, 2023, and is scheduled to reach Hazrat Nizamuddin at 14:20 hrs the following day. The train will make stops at Borivali, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, and Mathura stations. A total of 907 participants traveled on this special train.

In a statement, the CR said that the Amrit Kalash Yatra is part of the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign, commemorating India's 75 years of independence. As part of this event, soil collected from households, wards, villages, etc., will be transported in Amrit Kalash pots. The journey will conclude in New Delhi, where the soil from these Kalash pots, collected from various parts of the country, will be used to create the Amrit Vatika. This initiative pays homage to the brave heroes of our country who made supreme sacrifices for the nation.