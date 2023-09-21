Navi Mumbai: Central Government's Amrit Kalash Yatra Under 'My Soil, My Country' Initiative Conducted In Kharghar Wards

Navi Mumbai: Amrit Kalash Yatra Under 'My Soil, My Country' Initiative In Kharghar Wards | FPJ

Under the guidance of municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh, an Amrit Kalash Yatra under the 'Majhi Mati Maja Desh' campaign of the central government was taken out in ward number 6 in Kharghar node. The Yatra was organized with great pomp and enthusiasm to the sound of traditional instruments such as Bhajani Mandal and Dhol Tasha.

Around 600 students collected soil and rice grains from house to house and involved the citizens in this activity.

Around 600 students collected soil and rice grains from house to house and involved the citizens in this activity. | FPJ

In this yatra, officers and employees of Kharghar ward Office, Saraswati College of Engineering, Bharti University Engineering College and A. C. NSS, were present. Students of Patil College of Engineering, Field Coordinator Dr. Sunita Pal, Program Officer Professor Amol Patil were also present. Also, former corporators and citizens participated in Kalash Yatra with positive response.

'Meri Mitti Mera Desh'

On the occasion of the conclusion of the Amrit Mahotsav program of freedom, the campaign 'Meri Mitti Mera Desh' viz 'Majhi Mitti Maja Desh'' is being implemented in the entire state and country. Under this, activities like Panch Pran Pratigya, Vasudha Vandan, Viron Ka Vandan were conducted on behalf of Panvel Municipal Corporation.

The last activity under this campaign is the Amrit Kalash Yatra. 'Amrit Vatika' will be prepared by sowing the soil and rice from these urns in the Amrit Vatika erected in memory of the country's heroes near the Martyrs' Memorial in Delhi. For this, 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' is being carried out by taking soil in 7500 kalashes from all corners of the country and this 'Amrit Vatika' is going to be a symbol of the commitment of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'.

“After Kharghar yatra, the PMC will hold similar yatra Khanda Colony on 21 September, Kamothe and Panvel on September 22,” said DMC Vaibhav Viddate.

Read Also Mumbai: Five held in journalist assault case in Khargar

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)