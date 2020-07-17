CM reviews preparations for Maratha quota case

A day after the Supreme Court refused to give an interim stay on Maratha reservation, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met the cabinet sub-committee chaired by Public Works Minister Ashok Chavan and legal team to review the preparations for the final hearing slated to begin from July 27.

The meeting was attended by cabinet sub-committee members Dilip Walse Patil and Eknath Shinde, Advocate General Ashuthosh Kumbhkone, Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar, Law and Judiciary Department Principal Secretary Rajesh Laddha and Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat.

A release issued by the CM’s Office said that the Supreme Court has refused to stay the Maratha reservation in the post graduation admission process of medical courses at the hearing held on July 15. There has not been any stay on the 12 per cent quota in education and 13 per cent in jobs.

The apex court will hold hearings daily in this matter from July 27. Thackeray instructed the legal team to effectively argue the case during the next hearing.