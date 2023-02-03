CM Eknath Shinde urges a slew of measures to make Mumbai a better city

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File pic

Mumbai: The BMC on Thursday officially announced that its financial budget for the year 2023-24 will be presented on February 4 at 10.30 am at the headquarters. Additional Municipal Commissioner, Ashwini Bhide will present the education budget to BMC administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal while AMC P Velrasu will present the entire budget after which they will hold a press conference at 11.30pm.

The budget is expected to have the imprint of the incumbent Shinde-Fadnavis government with an eye on the BMC elections in next few months. No tax increase is expected this year.

In the 2022-23 budget, out of the Rs 26,000 crore provision the civic body had made for basic infrastructure, only 37 percent had been spent. The BMC is likely to increase provisions for the desilting of rivers, nallahs, health, education and roads.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed the BMC commissioner to incorporate issues of pollution control, improvement of health infrastructure, beautification and transparency in administration in the budget. He also said that air purifying towers be installed like those in Delhi, Gurgaon and Lucknow and increase urban jungle cover.

He said besides starting skill development centres for students of ninth and tenth standards in BMC-run schools,the civicbody should also increase the number of public schools.

CM Shinde also urged the administration to conduct door-to-door check-up for diabetes and high blood pressure. While giving attention to the beautification, transportation and basic infrastructure, BMC should also make provisions for women’s self-employment groups in the budget.

