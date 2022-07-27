e-Paper Get App

CM Eknath Shinde meets industrialist Ratan Tata at his Mumbai residence

Ratan Tata congratulated Shinde on his appointment as the chief minister of Maharashtra.

Sanjay JogUpdated: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 02:31 PM IST
CM Eknath Shinde meets industrialist Ratan Tata at his Mumbai residence | Photo: Twitter Image

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today called on industrialist Ratan Tata, CEO of Tata Industries Group, at his residence in Mumbai.

On this occasion, Ratan Tata congratulated Shinde on his appointment as the chief minister of Maharashtra.

"Ratan Tata heartily congratulated me on being elected as Chief Minister and wished me the best for my career as Chief Minister," the CM tweeted.

This is a developing story

