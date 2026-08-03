CM Devendra Fadnavis Launches The 'Governance Challenge 2026', Invites Young Minds To Participate In Making Maharashtra Innovation Hub

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday announced the launch of The Governance Challenge (TGC) 2026, organised by Samagra, and encouraged young minds to participate in building and strengthening the state.

Invites students to participate

Fadnavis announced the opportunity on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "Inviting bright young minds from India's leading business schools and public policy institutions to develop bold, implementable solutions that can strengthen Maharashtra's innovation ecosystem and transform the state into a leading innovation hub."

Delighted to announce the launch of The Governance Challenge (TGC) 2026, organised by Samagra.



Inviting bright young minds from India’s leading business schools and public policy institutions to develop bold, implementable solutions that can strengthen Maharashtra’s innovation… pic.twitter.com/HTgm4jIvaq — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 3, 2026

Meanwhile, TGC is India's first governance-focused competition for 36 premier business schools and public policy institutions across the country. The competition provides a platform to pitch solutions to complex governance challenges that impact millions of citizens.

Focus on innovation by 2035

Moreover, this is the fourth edition of The Governance Challenge (TGC), hosted by the Government of Maharashtra and organised by Samagra. This year's challenge invites participants to address the question: "What can the Government of Maharashtra do to make Maharashtra an Innovation Hub by 2035?"

Subsequently, Fadnavis urged young minds to be part of the initiative, stating that this year's edition will be organised by Samagra in collaboration with the Government of Maharashtra.

Fadnavis also inaugurated the 'AI Centre of Competency' at Ramdeobaba University in Nagpur on Sunday.

Speaking at the event, Fadnavis stated that employers today are looking for a skilled workforce capable of making meaningful contributions in an increasingly technology-driven economy.

Further praising Ramdeobaba University for establishing itself as one of the country's leading educational institutions, he also expressed confidence that the university would emerge as a premier centre for research, innovation and transformative education in the coming years.