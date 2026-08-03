Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Urges Universities To Build AI-Powered, Industry-Focused Workforce For Future Jobs | Video | X / @CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday called upon educational institutions to align their teaching methods with the rapidly evolving job market, stressing the need to produce industry-ready professionals equipped with advanced and contemporary skills rather than merely awarding degrees.

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Speaking after inaugurating the AI Centre for Competency at Ramdeobaba University in Nagpur, Fadnavis said employers today are looking for a skilled workforce capable of making meaningful contributions in an increasingly technology-driven economy.

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The CM praised Ramdeobaba University for establishing itself as one of the country's leading educational institutions while maintaining its commitment to academic excellence over commercialisation. He expressed confidence that the university would emerge as a premier centre for research, innovation and transformative education.

Highlighting the rapid pace of technological advancement, the CM said AI, semiconductors and quantum computing would shape the future of the 21st century.

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He said educational institutions must update curricula and adopt emerging technologies to remain relevant. According to the CM, nearly 70% of existing jobs could undergo significant transformation over the next 1,000 days due to artificial intelligence, making reskilling and multidisciplinary learning essential. Fadnavis highlighted AI's impact across healthcare, biotechnology, robotics and agriculture. Referring to the Maharashtra government's AI-powered Mahavistar application, he said it enables farmers to seek advice in their native language on crop diseases, pest control, fertiliser management and other issues. He said the technology could reduce agricultural production costs by nearly 25% while increasing productivity by 25% to 30%, demonstrating AI's transformative potential.