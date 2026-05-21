CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls Ties Between Maharashtra & Cyprus 'Very Strategic' At Mumbai Business Meet - Video

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday described the partnership between Maharashtra and Cyprus as 'very strategic,' projecting an extraordinary economic expansion between the two regions over the next decade.

Maharashtra and Cyprus are strengthening maritime cooperation while exploring new opportunities in innovation, AI, fintech and technology.



सागरी सहकार्य अधिक दृढ करत नवोपक्रम, एआय, फिनटेक आणि तंत्रज्ञान क्षेत्रांमध्ये महाराष्ट्र आणि सायप्रसदरम्यान नव्या संधी निर्माण होत आहेत.… pic.twitter.com/APN2mzs4kP — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) May 21, 2026

While addressing the Cyprus-India Business Forum, CM Fadnavis identified the shipping and maritime cooperation as a defining pillar of this evolving relationship. "Partnership between Maharashtra & Cyprus very strategic", adding that, "I firmly believe, the next decade can witness extraordinary expansion in our economic relationship."

A New Era of India-Cyprus relations is driven by strategic ambition, economic confidence and a shared vision for the future.



भारत-सायप्रस संबंधांचे नवे युग धोरणात्मक महत्त्वाकांक्षा, आर्थिक विश्वास आणि भविष्यकालीन समान दृष्टिकोन यावर आधारित आहे.



(Cyprus-India Business Forum |… pic.twitter.com/zL42A69LN4 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) May 21, 2026

The CM further added, "Shipping and maritime cooperation can become a defining pillar of this partnership. Cyprus is a globally respected maritime power, and Maharashtra is rapidly expanding its ports, logistics, and shipping ecosystem."

"The recent investment commitments by a Cyprus-based shipping company in India demonstrate the immense confidence in India's future and the enormous potential between us," he said.

"Technology and innovation must also become central to this relationship. Maharashtra is building one of India's strongest AI and startup ecosystems," CM added.

Highlighting the India-Cyprus relationship, CM said that both nations share deep-rooted values of sovereignty, democracy, and peaceful coexistence, adding that though they are separated geographically, but history has placed us on the same side of values.

Recalling the foundational friendship between India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Cyprus's first President, Archbishop Makarios, the CM said that the friendship "was built on trust, solidarity, and a belief in a fairer world order", adding that, "Ours is a relationship tested not merely by time, but strengthened by consistency."

Meanwhile, President Nikos Christodoulides also participated in the Business Forum aimed at strengthening economic ties and expanding opportunities for collaboration between Indian and Cypriot industries. The Cyprus President is in India till May 23.

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