Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides Arrives In Mumbai On 4-Days State Visit To India - WATCH |

Mumbai: President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday as part of his State Visit to India, marking an important milestone in the growing strategic and diplomatic partnership between India and Cyprus. President Christodoulides was accorded a ceremonial welcome upon his arrival at Mumbai airport and was received by Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos @Christoudulides arrived in Mumbai. The President was received by @maha_governor Jishnu Dev Varma, @CMOMaharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis, Protocol Minister @JaykumarRawal and others at the the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. pic.twitter.com/GkWK6Sx2AA — Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) May 20, 2026

According to the Ministry of External Affairs Website, the Cyprus President’s visit comes at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is scheduled to take place from May 20 to May 23, 2026. He is accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes Cyprus Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Constantinos Kombos, Minister of Transport, Communications and Works Alexis Vafeades, senior government officials and business leaders.

This visit comes within a year of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic visit to Cyprus on June 15-16, 2025, which was the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Mediterranean nation in more than two decades.

The visit assumes added significance as Cyprus currently holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, adding further strategic importance to bilateral engagement between the two countries.

During his India visit, President Christodoulides is expected to hold wide-ranging discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi aimed at strengthening cooperation across several sectors of mutual interest. Key focus areas include trade and investment, technology partnerships, education, culture, mobility, defence and security cooperation, artificial intelligence, FinTech, innovation and research collaboration.

The leaders are also expected to exchange views on regional and global developments and discuss cooperation in multilateral forums. Prime Minister Modi will host a luncheon in honour of the visiting dignitary during the visit.

Apart from bilateral discussions with the Prime Minister, President Christodoulides is also scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu, who will host an official banquet in his honour. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is also expected to call on the Cyprus President.

As part of his engagements in Mumbai, President Christodoulides will participate in a Business Forum aimed at strengthening economic ties and expanding opportunities for collaboration between Indian and Cypriot industries.

India and Cyprus share longstanding diplomatic ties built on shared democratic values, mutual trust and robust people-to-people connections. The relationship between the two countries has steadily expanded across sectors over the years.

The visit is expected to further deepen bilateral cooperation and reinforce the growing momentum in India-Cyprus relations, while also strengthening engagement within the broader India-European Union framework.

India and Cyprus are also set to commemorate 65 years of diplomatic relations on February 10, 2027, underlining a partnership that continues to evolve with growing strategic and economic cooperation.

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