'Panic Disrupts Supply Chain' Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Slams Rumours About Fuel Shortage | IANS

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on wednesday dismissed claims of a fuel shortage in the state, stating that Maharashtra has sufficient petrol and diesel supplies and that panic-driven rumours are disrupting the supply chain.

Speaking to the media, Fadnavis said there is no shortage of fuel in Maharashtra and urged citizens not to believe or spread unverified information, which he said creates unnecessary panic among the public.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis says, "The supply of petrol and diesel, as much as is needed, is available to Maharashtra in that quantity. Panic is created only due to rumors, which disrupts the supply chain. Because the supply chain is prepared through… pic.twitter.com/otR29xB79h — IANS (@ians_india) May 20, 2026

Explaining the situation, the Chief Minister said rumours regarding petrol and diesel shortages often trigger panic buying, with people rushing to fuel stations to purchase and store larger quantities for personal use. According to him, this sudden surge in demand disrupts the normal supply chain and creates an artificial strain on fuel distribution systems.

Fadnavis said that when large numbers of people attempt to purchase fuel simultaneously out of fear, it affects the smooth movement of supplies and gives rise to concerns that otherwise would not exist.

Drawing a comparison to the banking system, the Chief Minister explained that a similar situation occurs when a large number of people withdraw money from banks at the same time.

Fadnavis further stated that amid changing global circumstances, there is also a need to ensure responsible and optimal use of petrol and diesel resources. He stressed the importance of using fuel judiciously while highlighting measures taken at the national level to ensure uninterrupted supply.

The Chief Minister also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for efforts undertaken to regulate and strengthen supply systems, stating that the Centre has worked to ensure that there is no disruption in the fuel supply chain.

Violent Clash At Mira-Bhayandar Petrol Pump Over CNG Queue; Several Injured, Video Goes Viral

A violent clash erupted at a petrol pump in Mira-Bhayandar over fueling priority. A video of the entire incident has now gone viral on social media.

The incident took place at the Mahanagar CNG Petrol Pump located on Mira-Bhayandar Road. The viral video captures three individuals locked in a fierce physical altercation.

According to sources, a massive queue of vehicles had formed at the station waiting for CNG. Tension flared when one driver allegedly bypassed the queue and abruptly forced his vehicle ahead of others. What began as a heated verbal argument quickly spiraled out of control, turning into a full-blown fistfight. Several individuals reportedly sustained injuries during the ruckus.

Following the brawl, both parties approached the Mira Road Police Station. The police have recorded statements from both sides and have initiated an investigation.

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