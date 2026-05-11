'Preparing Maharashtra For Next Era Of Global Economy': CM Devendra Fadnavis At CII Annual Business Summit 2026

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Monday spoke on the state positioning itself to lead India's next phase of economic transformation with an ambitious vision to become a $1 trillion economy by 2030 and among the world's most significant regional economies by 2047.

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While addressing the CII Annual Business Summit 2026 in Delhi, the Chief Minister said India is being viewed globally as 'a country of possibility and increasingly as a country of delivery,' adding that the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, which has been articulated by PM Modi, would ultimately be executed through the states.

The CM added that Maharashtra, which is long considered India's economic engine, is now preparing for the next era of the global economy, "an era where economic leadership will be decided by infrastructure, innovation, talent, energy, urbanisation, technology and institutional trust."

Speaking on the state's economic strength, "Today, Maharashtra is a 660 billion dollar economy contributing nearly 15% to the national GDP. Nearly 40% of India's cumulative FDI has come into Maharashtra," the CM said.

Expressing his vision for the state, he further said, "Our vision is clear, a one trillion dollar economy by 2030 and among the world's most significant regional economies by 2047."

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Maharashtra governor Jishnu Dev Varma had echoed a similar vision and said that the state is set to play a pivotal role in India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047. He had expressed confidence that the state's "Viksit Maharashtra 2047" vision document will propel Maharashtra to new heights of progress, contributing significantly to PM Narendra Modi's goal of building a $5 trillion economy, with Maharashtra alone targeting a $1 trillion share.