CM Devendra Fadnavis Assures Actions Against Individuals Involved In Solapur ITI Conversion & Sexual Harassment Cases

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday assured action against those allegedly involved in the Solapur ITI conversion case and the sexual harassment case involving a Spanish company in Talegaon Dabhade.

Taking to his X account (formerly Twitter), CM Fadnavis stated that appropriate action would be initiated after the probe inquiry against the individuals allegedly involved in the cases.

Action will be taken post inquiry against those responsible in the Solapur ITI conversion case and the sexual harassment case involving a Spanish company in Talegaon Dabhade.



सोलापूर आयटीआयमधील धर्मांतरण संबंधित प्रकरण आणि तळेगाव दाभाडे येथील स्पॅनिश कंपनीशी संबंधित लैंगिक छळ… pic.twitter.com/MTDylM8FLO — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) June 24, 2026

Cyber fraud cases under spotlight

In a separate development, Fadnavis informed the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday that Maharashtra registered around 10,505 cyber financial fraud cases between January 2025 and May 2026, leading to the arrest of 2,379 accused persons.

Fadnavis, while responding in a written reply to a question raised by members, said cyber frauds involving digital arrest scams, fake investment schemes, malicious APK files, and fraudulent online links continue to pose a major challenge across the state.

Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar district alone reported around 5,141 cyber fraud complaints in 2025, resulting in losses of Rs 37.76 crore. However, authorities managed to freeze transactions worth Rs 7.02 crore.

District-wise cybercrime figures

Mumbai recorded nearly 4,825 cyber financial fraud cases in 2025, with losses amounting to Rs 1,031 crore. Police arrested 1,410 accused and froze transactions worth Rs 110 crore.

Nagpur registered 136 cases involving losses of Rs 82 crore, while Pune reported 536 cyber fraud cases during the first five months of 2026, with losses estimated at Rs 200 crore. Seventeen cases involving fake messages and malicious files sent in the name of Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd (MNGL) resulted in losses of Rs 88 lakh.

Strengthening cyber investigations

Following the increase in the number of cyber fraud cases being reported, the state has operationalised the Maharashtra Cyber Security Project at Mahape in Navi Mumbai to strengthen cybercrime investigations. Additionally, nearly 50 district cyber labs and police units have been equipped with modern forensic infrastructure, while cyber personnel are being trained to investigate technologically complex offences.

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