CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces ₹5 Lakh Aid For Families Of 3 Warkaris Killed In Road Accident Near Jejuri

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the three Warkaris who died in an accident near Jejuri in Pune district.

Taking to his X account (formerly Twitter), he wrote that the deaths of the three Warkaris were extremely heartbreaking.

पुणे जिल्ह्यातील जेजुरीजवळ झालेल्या अपघातात 3 वारकऱ्यांचा दुर्दैवी मृत्यू झाल्याची घटना अत्यंत वेदनादायी आहे. या दुर्घटनेतील मृत वारकऱ्यांना भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली अर्पण करतो. या अपघातातील जखमी वारकऱ्यांना तातडीने जवळच्या रुग्णालयात दाखल करण्यात आले असून त्यांच्यावर आवश्यक उपचार… — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 13, 2026

"I offer my heartfelt tribute to the deceased Warkaris in this accident. The injured Warkaris have been promptly admitted to the nearest hospital, and necessary treatment is underway for them," he wrote.

Three Warkaris killed in accident

Meanwhile, three Warkaris were killed and four others were seriously injured after a truck carrying dindi luggage rammed into a group of pilgrims on the Saswad–Jejuri road near Bhongale Mala early Monday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Nanda Pawar (70), a resident of Kavalapur, Miraj taluka, Sangli district; Madhavi Rajaram Salgare (55), a resident of Malgaon, Miraj taluka, Sangli district; and Rajshri Shankar Bhosale (55), a resident of Kasabe Digraj, Miraj taluka, Sangli district.

The incident reportedly occurred near Hotel Shipdeep, close to the Belsar toll plaza, while devotees accompanying Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj's palkhi were walking towards Jejuri.

Driver detained, probe underway

Following the incident, the driver was identified as Balaji Eknath Dak (63), a resident of Pimpalgaon in Nanded district. The truck involved in the accident was a Tata truck (MH-43 E-4908) belonging to the Thathe Maharaj Bhoshikar Dindi.

During the investigation, it is found that the driver had reportedly consumed medication for fever before driving. Investigators suspect that he became drowsy, causing him to lose control of the vehicle, which then crashed into the group of Warkaris walking ahead of the palkhi procession. Police reached the scene immediately, shifted the victims to a nerby hospital, and detained the truck driver.

The incident occurred as thousands of devotees were making their way towards Pandharpur for the annual Ashadhi Ekadashi pilgrimage. Further investigation into the matter is underway, and more details are awaited.