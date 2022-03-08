Cloudy skies over Mumbai for next 2 days

Mumbai: Mumbai will experience light drizzles and cloudy weather for the next two days because of the interaction of a western disturbance with a trough (a mild form of low-pressure area) running from the southeast Arabian Sea of the Kerala coast to the Konkan coast, according to the Head of Regional Meteorological department, Mumbai, Jayanta Sarkar.

Sarkar said, “For north Maharashtra, a warning has been issued for thunderstorms and hailstones as well, especially for regions like Jalgaon and Dhule. However, the mild cloudy weather in Mumbai will continue for at least two days and after that, it will be back to clear, dry weather.”

Agricultural experts note that unseasonal rain could prove to be a nightmare for the standing mango crop at this time.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 11:26 PM IST