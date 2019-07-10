‘Cloud seeding discussed in cabinet meet’

<p><strong>MUMBAI:</strong> Maharashtra minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Tuesday said cloud seeding may be undertaken for artificial rains, if needed, in catchment areas of dams. He said the issue was discussed in the state cabinetmeeting. "The issue cloud seeding for artificial rains was discussed in the state cabinet today. </p><p>At present, we have reports of some areas getting heavy rainfall while others are still deficient. We need to have proper cloud formation overcatchment areas of dams to undertake cloud seeding," the state forest minister said. When asked about some dams having no proper system of generating alerts, he said, "The govt is serious about it.” Mungantiwar said.</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>