 Video: Close Shave For Pregnant Woman As Oxygen Cylinder Explodes Inside Ambulance Minutes After Engine Catches Fire In Maharashtra's Jalgaon
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiVideo: Close Shave For Pregnant Woman As Oxygen Cylinder Explodes Inside Ambulance Minutes After Engine Catches Fire In Maharashtra's Jalgaon

Video: Close Shave For Pregnant Woman As Oxygen Cylinder Explodes Inside Ambulance Minutes After Engine Catches Fire In Maharashtra's Jalgaon

Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident. After the ambulance driver saw smoke coming out from the engine, he asked the pregnant woman and her family members to get out of the vehicle.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 08:25 AM IST
article-image

"A spine-chilling video has gone viral on social media, showing the moments when a massive explosion took place inside a burning ambulance in the middle of the road.

According to reports, a pregnant woman and her family narrowly escaped a brutal death in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Wednesday after the engine of an ambulance caught fire, causing the oxygen cylinder inside the ambulance to explode. The video of the incident shows the burning ambulance going up in a ball of flames, with sparks shooting several feet high. According to reports, the massive explosion shattered the windows of some nearby houses.

Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident. After the ambulance driver saw smoke coming out from the engine, he asked the pregnant woman and her family members to get out of the vehicle. They all moved to a safe distance from the ambulance.

Minutes later, the ambulance was in flames. Within moments, the oxygen cylinder inside the ambulance exploded.

FPJ Shorts
1181 Companies To Post Q2 Results Along With Hero MotoCorp, Hindustan Aeronautics, Reliance Infrastructure & Muthoot Finance: Check Out Full List Here
1181 Companies To Post Q2 Results Along With Hero MotoCorp, Hindustan Aeronautics, Reliance Infrastructure & Muthoot Finance: Check Out Full List Here
UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024 To Be Out Today, Here’s How To Download & Direct Link
UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024 To Be Out Today, Here’s How To Download & Direct Link
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Slams NCP-SP Leader Anil Deshmukh Following Retired Justice Kailas Chandiwal's 'No Clean Chit' Statement
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Slams NCP-SP Leader Anil Deshmukh Following Retired Justice Kailas Chandiwal's 'No Clean Chit' Statement
Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Moderate Rainfall In City; Know Temperatures, AQI & More
Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Moderate Rainfall In City; Know Temperatures, AQI & More

The incident occurred on a flyover on a National Highway in the Dada Wadi area while the ambulance was transporting a pregnant woman and her family from Erandol government hospital to Jalgaon district hospital.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Slams NCP-SP Leader Anil Deshmukh Following Retired Justice...

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Slams NCP-SP Leader Anil Deshmukh Following Retired Justice...

Mumbai: FIR Filed As Jewelry Maker Allegedly Absconds With 315 Grams Of Gold From Bhuleshwar

Mumbai: FIR Filed As Jewelry Maker Allegedly Absconds With 315 Grams Of Gold From Bhuleshwar

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Main Shooter Shiv Kumar Gautam Visited Lilavati Hospital After Shooting...

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Main Shooter Shiv Kumar Gautam Visited Lilavati Hospital After Shooting...

Mumbai Weather Update: AQI Continues To Deplete As Winters Arrive; Check Out Temperatures, Alerts &...

Mumbai Weather Update: AQI Continues To Deplete As Winters Arrive; Check Out Temperatures, Alerts &...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Mahayuti Doesn't Launch Any Scheme Without Planning,' Says...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Mahayuti Doesn't Launch Any Scheme Without Planning,' Says...