Video: Close Shave For Pregnant Woman As Oxygen Cylinder Explodes Inside Ambulance Minutes After Engine Catches Fire In Maharashtra's Jalgaon

"A spine-chilling video has gone viral on social media, showing the moments when a massive explosion took place inside a burning ambulance in the middle of the road.

According to reports, a pregnant woman and her family narrowly escaped a brutal death in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Wednesday after the engine of an ambulance caught fire, causing the oxygen cylinder inside the ambulance to explode. The video of the incident shows the burning ambulance going up in a ball of flames, with sparks shooting several feet high. According to reports, the massive explosion shattered the windows of some nearby houses.

Pregnant Woman Has Narrow Escape As Oxygen Cylinder In Ambulance Explodes in Jalgaon of Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/PvQPkQZJEY — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 13, 2024

Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident. After the ambulance driver saw smoke coming out from the engine, he asked the pregnant woman and her family members to get out of the vehicle. They all moved to a safe distance from the ambulance.

Minutes later, the ambulance was in flames. Within moments, the oxygen cylinder inside the ambulance exploded.

The incident occurred on a flyover on a National Highway in the Dada Wadi area while the ambulance was transporting a pregnant woman and her family from Erandol government hospital to Jalgaon district hospital.